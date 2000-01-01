Wood Group (John) (LSE:WG.)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WG.

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WG.

  • Market Cap£2.669bn
  • SymbolLSE:WG.
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Integrated
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B5N0P849

Company Profile

Wood Group (John) PLC is engaged in energy service business. It provides engineering, production support, maintenance management & industrial gas turbine overhaul & repair services to the oil & gas and power generation industries.

Latest WG. news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

WG. Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .