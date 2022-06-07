Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LSE:WDS) Share Price

WDS

Woodside Energy Group Ltd

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Energy

Right Arrow 2

Oil & Gas E&P

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Incorporated in 1954 and named after the small Victorian town of Woodside, Woodside's early exploration focus moved from Victoria's Gippsland Basin to Western Australia's Carnarvon Basin. First LNG production from the North West Shelf came in 1984. BHP Billiton and Shell each had 40% shareholdings before BHP sold out in 1994 and Shell sold down to 34%. In 2010, Shell further decreased its shareholding to 24%. Woodside has the potential to become the most LNG-leveraged company globally.Woodside Petroleum Ltd is an Australia-based independent oil and gas company. The company is engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, evaluation, development, production and marketing.

LSE:WDS

AU0000224040

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest WDS News

Go to All News >
about 8 hours ago

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 7 June 2022

By Lee Wild
2 June

IN BRIEF: Woodside Energy starts trading in NY after BHP merger

From Alliance News
1 June

Ian Cowie: trust tips to soften the blow of record high petrol

By Ian Cowie

WDS Regulatory News

Currently there are no regulatory news articles available for this instrument. Visit our news hub news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance New