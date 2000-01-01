Company Profile

Incorporated in 1954 and named after the small Victorian town of Woodside, Woodside's early exploration focus moved from Victoria's Gippsland Basin to Western Australia's Carnarvon Basin. First LNG production from the North West Shelf came in 1984. BHP Billiton and Shell each had 40% shareholdings before BHP sold out in 1994 and Shell sold down to 34%. In 2010, Shell further decreased its shareholding to 24%. Woodside has the potential to become the most LNG-leveraged company globally.Woodside Petroleum Ltd is an Australia-based independent oil and gas company. The company is engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, evaluation, development, production and marketing.