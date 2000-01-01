Company Profile

Woodward Inc creates energy control and optimization solutions. The systems and solutions can help evaluate performance, efficiencies, and emissions of its customers' products. Specifically, the control and optimization solutions are for aerospace, energy, and other industrial markets. Fluid and electrical energy, motions, or other outputs may be monitored or improved with the company's products. Also, Woodward provides aftermarket repair and replacements to enhance support. A majority of sales derive from the United States, but facilities in different regions of the world help assemble and promote its products through various locations.Woodward Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial and energy markets.