Woolworths Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:WOW)
APAC company
Company Info - WOW
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:WOW
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorGrocery Stores
- Currency
- ISINAU000000WOW2
Company Profile
Woolworths is Australia's largest retailer. Operations include supermarkets in Australia and New Zealand, discount department stores, liquor retailing and hotels. The Australian food division constitutes the majority of group EBIT, with New Zealand supermarkets, Big W, liquor and hotels making up the rest.Woolworths Group Ltd is one of the largest retailer in Australia. The firm operates supermarkets, discounts stores, and hotels spread across Australia and New Zealand.