Woomera Mining Ltd (ASX:WML)
- Market CapAUD2.690m
- SymbolASX:WML
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINAU0000004053
Woomera Mining Ltd explores & develops copper, silver, gold, uranium & specialty metals tenements. Its projects include Musgrave, Labyrinth, NAWA, Carulinia, Mount Cattlin, Lithium Rich Brines, among others.