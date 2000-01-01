Company Profile

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 12,000 employees.Workday Inc is a SaaS provider offering enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software for medium and large enterprises. The company’s product portfolio is built around human capital and financial management software.