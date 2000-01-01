Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WKHS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WKHS
- Market Cap$216.620m
- SymbolNASDAQ:WKHS
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINUS98138J2069
Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand.