Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Company Info - WKHS

  • Market Cap$216.620m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:WKHS
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • ISINUS98138J2069

Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand.

