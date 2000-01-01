Company Profile

Workspace Group PLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, design, development, and ownership of office buildings throughout London. The company mainly focuses on leasing office properties to new and growing companies. The real estate assets in Workspace's portfolio are clustered around the London area of Farringdon and elsewhere in northern and central London. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants organized into short-term leases. Workspace's tenants include marketing, business consultancy, fashion, finance, software, and architectural firms.