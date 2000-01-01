Workspace Group (LSE:WKP)
- Market Cap£2.097bn
- SymbolLSE:WKP
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Office
- ISINGB00B67G5X01
Workspace Group PLC is a real estate investment trusts. It is engaged in property investment in the form of letting of business accommodation to new and growing enterprises across London.