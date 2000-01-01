World Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:WRLD)

North American company
Company Info - WRLD

  • Market Cap$396.690m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:WRLD
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9814191048

Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp operates a small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It operates in two geographical segments namely the United States and Mexico. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

