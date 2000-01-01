World Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:WRLD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WRLD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WRLD
- Market Cap$396.690m
- SymbolNASDAQ:WRLD
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINUS9814191048
Company Profile
World Acceptance Corp operates a small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It operates in two geographical segments namely the United States and Mexico. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.World Acceptance Corp is a small-loan consumer finance company. It provides short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance products and ancillary products and services to individuals.