Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp operates a small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It operates in two geographical segments namely the United States and Mexico. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.