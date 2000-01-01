World Class Global Ltd (SGX:1E6)

APAC company
  • Market CapSGD137.380m
  • SymbolSGX:1E6
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1DH0000005

Company Profile

World Class Global Ltd is a real estate company that undertakes property development and property investment in major cities in Australia and Malaysia. Its development projects include Australia 108 and AVANT in Melbourne, Australia.

