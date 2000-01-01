World Class Global Ltd (SGX:1E6)
- Market CapSGD137.380m
- SymbolSGX:1E6
- IndustryReal Estate
- ISINSG1DH0000005
World Class Global Ltd is a real estate company that undertakes property development and property investment in major cities in Australia and Malaysia. Its development projects include Australia 108 and AVANT in Melbourne, Australia.