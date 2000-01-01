World Copper Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSX:WCU)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WCU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WCU

  • Market CapCAD19.850m
  • SymbolTSX:WCU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINCA9814481037

Company Profile

World Copper Ltd is a copper focused exploration company. The company operates within the country of Chile, South America. Its projects include Escalones and Cristal project.

Latest WCU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .