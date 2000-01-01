World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Ltd (SEHK:6083)

APAC company
Company Info - 6083

  • Market CapHKD271.740m
  • SymbolSEHK:6083
  • IndustryIndustrials
Company Profile

World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Ltd provides logistics services and packing services. It offers total supply chain services, warehousing, transportation, data management, and customization services.

