Company Profile

World Trade Systems PLC is a holding company based in the United Kingdom. It is engaged in the business of supplying health food products across the Chinese market through its subsidiary. It also involves in research and development, sales and marketing of health food related products. It derived most of its revenues from its business in China. The company also generates revenues through the rental income from its freehold agricultural land.World Trade Systems PLC is a holding company based in United Kingdom. It is engaged in the business of supplying health food products across the Chinese market through its subsidiary.