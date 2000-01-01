Worldgate Global Logistics Ltd (SEHK:8292)

APAC company
Market Info - 8292

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8292

  • Market CapHKD68.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8292
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISIN-

Company Profile

Worldgate Global Logistics Ltd is an integrated logistics solution provider. It is engaged in providing international freight services, transportation services as well as warehousing services to customers.

