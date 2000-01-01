Company Profile

Worldline SA is a provider of electronic payment and transactional services. The company offers merchant acquiring, payment processing, and business solution services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. Worldline SA functions within its three business segments: merchant services, financial processing services, and mobility and e-transactional services. Most contracts are on a long-term basis, paying an initial upfront fee for the system implementation plus a recurring fee over the life of the agreement. The company generates most of its revenue from the merchant services and financial services segment. Worldline SA predominantly operates in Europe.Worldline SA is a provider of electronic payment and transactional services. The Company is active in Merchant Services & Terminals, eMobility and eTransactional Services and Financial Processing.