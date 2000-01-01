Worldline SA (EURONEXT:WLN)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WLN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WLN

  • Market Cap€11.181bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:WLN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011981968

Company Profile

Worldline SA is a provider of electronic payment and transactional services. The Company is active in Merchant Services & Terminals, eMobility and eTransactional Services and Financial Processing.

Latest WLN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .