Worldlink Group (LSE:WGP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WGP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WGP
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:WGP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00B3P21X12
Company Profile
Worldlink Group PLC offers mobile telecommunications services. It processes and develops solutions to access real-time information by individuals and organizations over mobile telecommunications networks.