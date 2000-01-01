Worldlink Group (LSE:WGP)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WGP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WGP

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:WGP
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B3P21X12

Company Profile

Worldlink Group PLC offers mobile telecommunications services. It processes and develops solutions to access real-time information by individuals and organizations over mobile telecommunications networks.

Latest WGP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

WGP Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .