Company Profile

Worldsec Ltd is an investment company. Its principal activity of the company is investment holding. The firm and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in investment in unlisted companies in the Greater China and South East Asian Region. The investment objective of the firm is to achieve attractive investment returns through capital appreciation on a medium to long-term horizon. The investment portfolio also consists of undervalued listed companies. Geographically, it derives revenue from Hong Kong.