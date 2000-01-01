Worldwide Resources Corp (TSX:WR.H)

North American company
Market Info - WR.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WR.H

  • Market CapCAD0.190m
  • SymbolTSX:WR.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA98161X1069

Company Profile

Worldwide Resources Corp is a Canadian exploration company which focuses on identifying and acquiring base and precious metal assets for exploration and development.

Latest WR.H news

