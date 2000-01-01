Company Profile

Worthington Group PLC is an investment company operating in the United Kingdom. Its principal business activity is property development and management. The company provides funding for growth for businesses in growth sectors through majority acquisition or minority equity investment, debt funding and other appropriate mechanisms. It is involved in co-funding or fully funding projects and joint ventures to develop new products, company start-ups, and property development. The company also acts as a principal and broker in litigation funding market. It has a single reporting segment of property rental and management.