Wow Unlimited Media Inc (TSX:WOW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WOW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WOW
- Market CapCAD13.250m
- SymbolTSX:WOW
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA98212M7035
Company Profile
Wow Unlimited Media Inc is a multifaceted animation studio producer of CG animation. It engages in the production of animated projects and in providing animation services to the film, television and gaming industries.