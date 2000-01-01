Wow Unlimited Media Inc (TSX:WOW.B)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WOW.B

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WOW.B

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:WOW.B
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorMedia Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINCA98212M2085

Company Profile

Wow Unlimited Media Inc is a multifaceted animation studio producer of CG animation. It engages in the production of animated projects and in providing animation services to the film, television and gaming industries.

Latest WOW.B news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .