Wpp Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WPP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WPP

  • Market CapAUD438.860m
  • SymbolASX:WPP
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000WPP3

Company Profile

Wpp Aunz Ltd is an advertising and marketing company. Its services entail advertising & media investment management, data investment management, branding & identity, healthcare & specialist communications.

Latest WPP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .