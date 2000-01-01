Wpp Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WPP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WPP
- Market CapAUD438.860m
- SymbolASX:WPP
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINAU000000WPP3
Company Profile
Wpp Aunz Ltd is an advertising and marketing company. Its services entail advertising & media investment management, data investment management, branding & identity, healthcare & specialist communications.