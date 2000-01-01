WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WIR.U
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WIR.U
- Market Cap$898.060m
- SymbolTSE:WIR.U
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- Currency
- ISINCA92937G1090
Company Profile
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates an institutional quality portfolio of warehouse and distribution properties located in United States.