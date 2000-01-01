WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WIR.U

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WIR.U

  • Market Cap$898.060m
  • SymbolTSE:WIR.U
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINCA92937G1090

Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates an institutional quality portfolio of warehouse and distribution properties located in United States.

Latest WIR.U news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .