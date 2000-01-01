Company Profile

W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company with a host of subsidiaries that primarily write commercial casualty insurance. The firm specializes in niche products that include various excess and surplus lines, workers' compensation insurance, self-insurance consulting, reinsurance, and regional commercial lines for small and midsize businesses.WR Berkley Corp is an insurance holding company with operations in United States. The company operates in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance, and Reinsurance.