Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP)
North American company
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:WRAP
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
- ISINUS98212N1072
Company Profile
Wrap Technologies Inc is a security technology company. It is focused on delivering innovative solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The company's product BolaWrap 100 is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of approximately 10-25 feet.