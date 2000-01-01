Company Profile

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas (US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).WSP Global Inc is a professional services firm, working with governments, businesses, architects & planners & providing solutions. It operates in different market sectors: property & buildings, transportation & infrastructure, industry & resources.