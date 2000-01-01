WT Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8422)

APAC company
Company Info - 8422

  • Market CapHKD165.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8422
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG959001093

Company Profile

WT Group Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiary, operates as a contractor which provides specialized works and general building works services. It also offers foundation works, site formation works, and ground investigation field works.

