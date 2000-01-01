Company Profile

W&T Offshore Inc is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company's exploration operations are focused in the Gulf of Mexico, where it drills for oil and gas. The company engages in both deepwater drilling and shallow-water shelf drilling. W&T Offshore extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, which are then sold directly at the wellhead. Overall, crude oil accounts for the majority of the company's revenue, with natural gas accounting for a much smaller portion.W&T Offshore Inc is engaged in the oil and gas sector. The company is engaged in exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico.