Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WNW)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WNW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WNW

  • Market Cap$301.250m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:WNW
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG9604C1077

Company Profile

Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd operates as a online food retail store and franchise restaurants in China. The products offered include green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food products, agricultural products bearing geographical indications and pollution-free products.

Latest WNW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .