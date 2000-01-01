Company Profile

Wustenrot & Wurttembergische AG is a German financial services company, mainly providing private pensions and wealth management. The W&W Group has two main divisions: home loan and savings bank, and insurance. The home loan and savings bank division includes home loans, savings and banking, and mortgage lending. The insurance division contains life and health insurance and property-casualty insurance. The foreign subsidiary is based in the Czech Republic and offers home loans, savings bank, and mortgage bank. The multichannel distribution is done directly, via agents, brokers, insurance companies, and banks/cooperatives.Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG is a provider of risk protection for residential properties and asset accumulation. It operates in segments including home loan & savings bank, life & health insurance, property/casualty insurance and other.