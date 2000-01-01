Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (SEHK:2359)
Company Info - 2359
- Market CapHKD171.976bn
- SymbolSEHK:2359
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- ISINCNE100003F19
Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd manufactures medical products. The Company produces biological agents, antibodies, biological diagnostic reagents, and other products. It also provides biological analysis, technical study, and other services.