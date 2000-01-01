WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc Registered Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:2269)

APAC company
Market Info - 2269

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2269

  • Market CapHKD123.558bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2269
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG970081090

Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc is a provider of comprehensive, integrated and customized range of services for the discovery, development and manufacturing of biologics.

Latest 2269 news

