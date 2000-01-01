Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (“WuXi”) is a contract development and manufacturing organization, or “CDMO”, for biologic drugs. It was founded in 2010 as part of WuXi AppTec and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2017. WuXi provides comprehensive services from conception to commercialization, including drug discovery, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and various support services such as process validation, viral clearance studies, product and cell line characterization, stability studies, and others. It does not conduct clinical trials. WuXi reported CNY 5.6 billion of revenue in 2020 and a three-year CAGR of 51%. Revenue by geography was 39% from North America, 41% from China, and 13% from Europe. About 32% of its projects are pre-IND (that is prior to clinical testing).WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc is a provider of comprehensive, integrated and customized range of services for the discovery, development and manufacturing of biologics.