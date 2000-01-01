Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology Co Ltd (SEHK:1289)

Market Info - 1289

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1289

  • Market CapHKD160.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1289
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001SD9

Company Profile

Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology Co Ltd is engaged in research & development, design, manufacture, equipment supply, installation, testing, repair & maintenance of production lines for manufacturing steel wire products in China.

