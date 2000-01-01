Wuzhou International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1369)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1369

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1369

  • Market CapHKD199.610m
  • SymbolSEHK:1369
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG981001038

Company Profile

Wuzhou International Holdings Ltd is engaged in property development, property investment and the provision of property management services.

Latest 1369 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .