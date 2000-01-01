Company Profile

W.W. Grainger distributes more than 1.7 million maintenance, repair, and operations, or MRO, products that are sourced from over 5,000 suppliers. The company serves more than 3.5 million customers through its online and electronic purchasing platforms, vending machines, catalog distribution, and its network of over 450 global branches. In recent years, Grainger has invested in its e-commerce capabilities, and the firm is the 10th- largest e-commerce site in North America. In 2019, Grainger generated 77% of its $11.5 billion of sales in the United States.W.W. Grainger Inc is a broad line, a business-to-business distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. Its services consist of contact centers, catalogs, inventory management solution and others.