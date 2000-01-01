WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WW
- Market Cap$2.724bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:WW
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINUS98262P1012
Company Profile
Weight Watchers International Inc is a commercial provider of weight management service. Its services and products include digital weight management products provided through websites, mobile sites and apps, products sold at meetings and retail channels.