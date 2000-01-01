WWPKG Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:8069)

APAC company
Market Info - 8069

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8069

  • Market CapHKD396.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8069
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG981251005

Company Profile

WWPKG Holdings Co Ltd is a well-known travel agent in Hong Kong that sells package tours for cruise, railway and air tickets. It sells free independent traveler products; and provides ancillary travel related products and services.

