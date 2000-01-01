Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations Inc the hotel company. The company's reportable segments are Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange segment. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers and provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs and offers property management services at resorts. The Vacation Exchange segment provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs and manages and markets vacation rental properties on behalf of independent owners. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Vacation Ownership business segment.