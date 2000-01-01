Company Profile

Wynnstay Group PLC is a company operates in the agriculture sector. It provides to the farmers and rural community, a wide range of agricultural supplies and know-how. The company operates in two business segments that are Agriculture, which manufactures and supplies animal feeds, fertiliser, seeds, and associated agricultural products; Specialist Agricultural Merchanting, which supplies a range of specialist products to farmers, smallholders, and pet owners; and Others.