Company Info - WYN

  • Market Cap£42.780m
  • SymbolLSE:WYN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAgricultural Inputs
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0034212331

Company Profile

Wynnstay Group PLC is a company operates in the agriculture sector. It provides to the farmers and rural community, a wide range of agricultural supplies and know-how. The company operates in two business segments that are Agriculture, which manufactures and supplies animal feeds, fertiliser, seeds, and associated agricultural products; Specialist Agricultural Merchanting, which supplies a range of specialist products to farmers, smallholders, and pet owners; and Others.Wynnstay Group PLC manufactures and supplies animal feeds, fertiliser, seeds, and associated agricultural products. It also supplies specialist products to farmers, smallholders, and pet owners; and others.

