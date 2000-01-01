Wynnstay Properties (LSE:WSP)
- Market Cap£16.410m
- SymbolLSE:WSP
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB0009842898
Wynnstay Properties PLC is a property investment and development company. The company's operating segment include Industrial, Retail and Office. It generates maximum revenue from the Industrial segment in the form of Rental Income. Geographically, it focuses on Southern England.Wynnstay Properties PLC is a property investment, development and management company. Its segments include industrial, retail and office.