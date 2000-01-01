X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (EURONEXT:XFAB)
Company Info - XFAB
- Market Cap€545.390m
- SymbolEURONEXT:XFAB
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINBE0974310428
Company Profile
X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE is a specialty foundry company for analog/mixed-signal semiconductor technologies, providing manufacturing and design support services to design analog/mixed-signal integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices.