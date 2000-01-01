X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (EURONEXT:XFAB)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - XFAB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - XFAB

  • Market Cap€545.390m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:XFAB
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0974310428

Company Profile

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE is a specialty foundry company for analog/mixed-signal semiconductor technologies, providing manufacturing and design support services to design analog/mixed-signal integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices.

Latest XFAB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .