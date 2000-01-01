X-Terra Resources Inc (TSX:XTT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - XTT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - XTT

  • Market CapCAD5.960m
  • SymbolTSX:XTT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA98387W1068

Company Profile

X-Terra Resources Inc is a gold exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining oil and gas properties.

Latest XTT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .