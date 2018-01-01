X2M Connect Ltd (ASX:X2M) Share Price

X2M
X2M Connect Ltd
APAC company
Technology
Scientific & Technical Instruments
X2M Connect Ltd is an Internet of Things (IoT) technology company that uses the internet to deliver productivity improvements, cost savings, and improved public safety to enterprise and government customers. Its focus is servicing the utility sector in the Asia-Pacific utility market through the provision of technology that connects devices over the internet, such as water meters and gas pressure sensors, and which enables data exchange and control of these devices.
