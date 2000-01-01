Company Profile

X5 Retail Group NV is a Netherland-based holding company principally engaged in the development and operation of grocery retail stores. It operates a retail chain of soft-discount, supermarket, hypermarket and convenience stores. The company operates a proximity store chain under the Pyaterochka brand, a supermarket chain under the Perekrestok brand, a hypermarket chain under the Karusel brand and convenience stores under the Perekrestok Express brand Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, Karusel, and Perekrestok Express in centers in major population centers in Russia, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhniy Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Kazan, Samara, Lipetsk, Chelyabinsk, Perm, and Ekaterinburg. The company generates a majority of the revenue from the Pyaterochka brand stores.X5 Retail Group NV is a Netherland-based holding company is principally engaged in the development and operation of grocery retail stores.