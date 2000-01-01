Company Profile

Xaar PLC is a United Kingdoms based digital inkjet technology company. It manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads and ink systems. Its technology is used in a range of manufacturing applications, including graphics, labels, direct-to-shape packaging decoration, ceramic tiles, laminates, and outer case coding as well as printing with specialist functional fluids for advanced manufacturing techniques. The company has operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It generates revenues from product sales, commissions and fees, royalties, printhead, product print systems, and 3D printing.Xaar PLC is a digital inkjet technology company that manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads and develops and sells ink systems, electronics and fluid optimisation services to accelerate the system development and adoption.