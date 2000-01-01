Company Profile

Xantippe Resources Ltd is an Australian based mineral exploration company. The company operates various mineral projects which include Graphite project, Base Metal project, Lithium project, and Gold project. The Group operates as two segments, which are Mineral Exploration and Evaluation within Australia and South Korea. It has acquired the southern cross gold project in Western Australia.Peninsula Mines Ltd is engaged in exploration in South Korea and Western Australia. Its projects includes Base Metals Projects, Gold Projects, Graphite Projects and Lithium Projects.